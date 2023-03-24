Tuya Inc. (TUYA): Investors are paying attention to this stock

For the readers interested in the stock health of Tuya Inc. (TUYA). It is currently valued at $2.04. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $2.07, after setting-off with the price of $1.97. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.9537 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.92.Recently in News on March 1, 2023, Tuya Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2022 Unaudited Financial Results. Tuya Inc. (“Tuya” or the “Company”, together with its subsidiaries and consolidated affiliated entities, the “Group”) (NYSE: TUYA; HKEX: 2391), a global leading IoT cloud development platform, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. You can read further details here

Tuya Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.8800 on 03/24/22, with the lowest value was $0.7700 for the same time period, recorded on 10/24/22.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Tuya Inc. (TUYA) full year performance was -44.86%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Tuya Inc. shares are logging -48.22% during the 52-week period from high price, and 164.83% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.77 and $3.94.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 544888 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Tuya Inc. (TUYA) recorded performance in the market was 6.81%, having the revenues showcasing 17.92% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.21B, as it employees total of 3470 workers.

Specialists analysis on Tuya Inc. (TUYA)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Tuya Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.8700, with a change in the price was noted +1.20. In a similar fashion, Tuya Inc. posted a movement of +142.83% for the period of last 100 days, recording 780,494 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TUYA is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Tuya Inc. (TUYA)

Raw Stochastic average of Tuya Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 42.86%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 80.20%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 67.43% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 57.82%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 6.81%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 100.00%, alongside a downfall of -44.86% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.94% in the 7-day charts and went up by -12.07% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 17.92% during last recorded quarter.