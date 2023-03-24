The Stars are Aligning for Holders of C3.ai Inc. (AI)

For the readers interested in the stock health of C3.ai Inc. (AI). It is currently valued at $25.56. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $25.95, after setting-off with the price of $23.00. Company’s stock value dipped to $23.00 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $24.89.Recently in News on March 7, 2023, General (Ret.) John E. Hyten Appointed Special Advisor to C3 AI CEO. Gen. Hyten will consult on establishing C3 AI’s leadership in the defense and intelligence sectors. You can read further details here

C3.ai Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $30.92 on 02/06/23, with the lowest value was $10.16 for the same time period, recorded on 12/28/22.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

C3.ai Inc. (AI) full year performance was 10.40%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, C3.ai Inc. shares are logging -17.34% during the 52-week period from high price, and 151.56% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $10.16 and $30.92.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 12303238 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the C3.ai Inc. (AI) recorded performance in the market was 128.40%, having the revenues showcasing 116.78% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.85B, as it employees total of 704 workers.

The Analysts eye on C3.ai Inc. (AI)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 16.70, with a change in the price was noted +12.53. In a similar fashion, C3.ai Inc. posted a movement of +95.36% for the period of last 100 days, recording 11,886,581 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AI is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of C3.ai Inc. (AI)

Raw Stochastic average of C3.ai Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 72.77%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 56.11%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 43.55% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 34.42%.

Considering, the past performance of C3.ai Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 128.40%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 94.51%, alongside a boost of 10.40% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 18.22% in the 7-day charts and went up by 11.76% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 116.78% during last recorded quarter.