The clock is ticking: iQIYI Inc. (IQ)

At the end of the latest market close, iQIYI Inc. (IQ) was valued at $7.09. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $7.20 while reaching the peak value of $7.515 and lowest value recorded on the day was $6.89. The stock current value is $6.90.Recently in News on March 22, 2023, iQIYI Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F. iQIYI, Inc. (Nasdaq: IQ) (“iQIYI” or the “Company”), a leading provider of online entertainment video services in China, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 22, 2023, U.S. Eastern Time. The annual report can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.iqiyi.com. You can read further details here

iQIYI Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.99 on 02/13/23, with the lowest value was $1.65 for the same time period, recorded on 10/24/22.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

iQIYI Inc. (IQ) full year performance was 47.44%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, iQIYI Inc. shares are logging -13.63% during the 52-week period from high price, and 318.18% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.65 and $7.99.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2661586 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the iQIYI Inc. (IQ) recorded performance in the market was 30.19%, having the revenues showcasing 57.89% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 7.03B, as it employees total of 5856 workers.

Market experts do have their say about iQIYI Inc. (IQ)

During the last month, 13 analysts gave the iQIYI Inc. a BUY rating, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.28, with a change in the price was noted +4.93. In a similar fashion, iQIYI Inc. posted a movement of +240.49% for the period of last 100 days, recording 18,525,365 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for IQ is recording 3.40 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.53.

Technical breakdown of iQIYI Inc. (IQ)

Raw Stochastic average of iQIYI Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 65.08%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 42.48%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 43.57% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 40.47%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of iQIYI Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 30.19%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 125.49%, alongside a boost of 47.44% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.62% in the 7-day charts and went up by -2.68% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 57.89% during last recorded quarter.