Take note of this Trade Activity: First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG), which is $6.46 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $6.56 after opening rate of $6.29 while the lowest price it went was recorded $6.19 before closing at $6.47.Recently in News on March 20, 2023, First Majestic Temporarily Suspends Mining Activities at Jerritt Canyon. Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – March 20, 2023) – FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: FR) (the “Company” or “First Majestic”) announces today it is taking action to reduce overall costs by reducing investments, temporarily suspending all mining activities and reducing its workforce at Jerritt Canyon effective immediately. You can read further details here

First Majestic Silver Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $14.59 on 04/18/22, with the lowest value was $5.53 for the same time period, recorded on 03/21/23.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) full year performance was -53.62%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, First Majestic Silver Corp. shares are logging -55.72% during the 52-week period from high price, and 16.82% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.53 and $14.59.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2874912 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) recorded performance in the market was -22.54%, having the revenues showcasing -25.66% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.76B.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the First Majestic Silver Corp. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.07, with a change in the price was noted -1.89. In a similar fashion, First Majestic Silver Corp. posted a movement of -22.48% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,914,168 in trading volumes.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of First Majestic Silver Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 27.69%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 49.82%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 44.53% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 41.45%.

If we look into the earlier routines of First Majestic Silver Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -22.54%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -11.99%, alongside a downfall of -53.62% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -11.75% in the 7-day charts and went down by -5.00% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -25.66% during last recorded quarter.