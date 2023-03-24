Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI): Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI), which is $1.98 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.3179 after opening rate of $1.27 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.12 before closing at $1.13.Recently in News on March 20, 2023, Silvergate Capital Corporation Receives Non-Compliance Notice from NYSE Regarding 10-K Filing. Silvergate Capital Corporation (“Silvergate” or “Company”) (NYSE:SI), the holding company for Silvergate Bank (“Bank”), today announced that on March 17, 2023 it received a letter from the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) notifying the Company that it is not in compliance with the NYSE’s continued listing standards given the Company failed to timely file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. Although Company management has been working diligently to complete required information for the Form 10-K, and a substantial part of such information has been completed, the Company needs additional time to complete tasks related to its Form 10-K and its independent registered public accounting firm requires more time to obtain further information from the Company and complete certain audit procedures. You can read further details here

Silvergate Capital Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $162.6450 on 03/29/22, with the lowest value was $1.1000 for the same time period, recorded on 03/24/23.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) full year performance was -98.62%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Silvergate Capital Corporation shares are logging -98.78% during the 52-week period from high price, and 76.78% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.12 and $162.65.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 60654988 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) recorded performance in the market was -88.62%, having the revenues showcasing -88.21% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 36.98M, as it employees total of 279 workers.

The Analysts eye on Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Silvergate Capital Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 18.7010, with a change in the price was noted -56.93. In a similar fashion, Silvergate Capital Corporation posted a movement of -96.75% for the period of last 100 days, recording 11,361,305 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SI is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Technical rundown of Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI)

Raw Stochastic average of Silvergate Capital Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 3.43%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 5.70%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 1.97% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 0.99%.

Considering, the past performance of Silvergate Capital Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -88.62%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -97.38%, alongside a downfall of -98.62% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.42% in the 7-day charts and went up by -87.15% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -88.21% during last recorded quarter.