Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) is offering a Buy-In Opportunity

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX), which is $61.60 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $62.52 after opening rate of $60.84 while the lowest price it went was recorded $60.62 before closing at $60.52.Recently in News on March 13, 2023, Jaylen Clark of the UCLA Men’s Basketball Team Scores with Newegg, MSI and Seagate Technology. Top defensive player featured in college basketball-themed marketing campaign. You can read further details here

Seagate Technology Holdings plc had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $94.68 on 03/29/22, with the lowest value was $47.47 for the same time period, recorded on 11/03/22.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) full year performance was -34.24%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Seagate Technology Holdings plc shares are logging -34.94% during the 52-week period from high price, and 29.77% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $47.47 and $94.68.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2950339 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) recorded performance in the market was 17.09%, having the revenues showcasing 20.77% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 12.75B, as it employees total of 40000 workers.

Analysts verdict on Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX)

During the last month, 10 analysts gave the Seagate Technology Holdings plc a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 13 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 58.90, with a change in the price was noted +9.64. In a similar fashion, Seagate Technology Holdings plc posted a movement of +18.55% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,518,717 in trading volumes.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Seagate Technology Holdings plc in the period of last 50 days is set at 32.06%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 33.99%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 30.11% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 29.18%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Seagate Technology Holdings plc, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 17.09%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 3.48%, alongside a downfall of -34.24% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.65% in the 7-day charts and went up by -7.21% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 20.77% during last recorded quarter.