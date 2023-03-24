scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH): The stock ticks all the boxes for top investors

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH) is priced at $8.66 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $7.50 and reached a high price of $8.725, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $6.92. The stock touched a low price of $7.22.Recently in News on March 22, 2023, scPharmaceuticals Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results and Provides Business Update. Announced launch and commercial availability of FUROSCIX® (furosemide injection), the first and only self-administered, subcutaneous loop diuretic for the at-home treatment of congestion in chronic heart failure. You can read further details here

scPharmaceuticals Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.38 on 02/17/23, with the lowest value was $3.68 for the same time period, recorded on 10/10/22.

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH) full year performance was 60.37%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, scPharmaceuticals Inc. shares are logging -16.57% during the 52-week period from high price, and 135.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.68 and $10.38.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 869883 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH) recorded performance in the market was 20.78%, having the revenues showcasing 42.67% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 310.98M, as it employees total of 26 workers.

The Analysts eye on scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.83, with a change in the price was noted +3.00. In a similar fashion, scPharmaceuticals Inc. posted a movement of +53.00% for the period of last 100 days, recording 423,641 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SCPH is recording 0.32 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH)

Raw Stochastic average of scPharmaceuticals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 64.76%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.07%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 44.68% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 24.64%.

Considering, the past performance of scPharmaceuticals Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 20.78%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 89.91%, alongside a boost of 60.37% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 19.78% in the 7-day charts and went up by 6.91% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 42.67% during last recorded quarter.