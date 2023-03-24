Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 2.57M

At the end of the latest market close, Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) was valued at $189.81. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $192.50 while reaching the peak value of $194.13 and lowest value recorded on the day was $187.015. The stock current value is $189.18.Recently in News on March 13, 2023, Pioneer Natural Resources Announces Date for Annual Meeting. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) announced today that its 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at 8 a.m. Central Time. The meeting will be held in virtual-only format. The record date for determination of stockholders entitled to vote at the meeting is March 30, 2023. The Company’s proxy statement will be filed in April and will include details confirming how stockholders can access the virtual meeting and vote shares before or during the meeting. You can read further details here

Pioneer Natural Resources Company had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $288.46 on 05/31/22, with the lowest value was $177.26 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/23.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) full year performance was -17.22%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Pioneer Natural Resources Company shares are logging -29.58% during the 52-week period from high price, and 6.72% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $177.26 and $268.64.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2015132 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) recorded performance in the market was -15.36%, having the revenues showcasing -11.99% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 45.54B, as it employees total of 2076 workers.

Analysts verdict on Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD)

During the last month, 16 analysts gave the Pioneer Natural Resources Company a BUY rating, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 13 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 226.63, with a change in the price was noted -76.66. In a similar fashion, Pioneer Natural Resources Company posted a movement of -28.84% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,451,581 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PXD is recording 0.22 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.18.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Pioneer Natural Resources Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 17.93%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 35.57%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 41.89% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 37.59%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Pioneer Natural Resources Company, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -15.36%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -13.59%, alongside a downfall of -17.22% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.44% in the 7-day charts and went up by -5.83% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -11.99% during last recorded quarter.