NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI): Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI), which is $182.04 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $184.495 after opening rate of $178.64 while the lowest price it went was recorded $178.09 before closing at $176.62.Recently in News on February 28, 2023, Qnovo and NXP Collaborate to Accelerate Electric Vehicle Battery Performance, Range, and Safety. News Highlights:. You can read further details here

NXP Semiconductors N.V. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $198.28 on 05/27/22, with the lowest value was $132.08 for the same time period, recorded on 10/13/22.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) full year performance was -3.04%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, NXP Semiconductors N.V. shares are logging -8.19% during the 52-week period from high price, and 37.83% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $132.08 and $198.28.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2209581 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) recorded performance in the market was 15.19%, having the revenues showcasing 14.12% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 47.83B, as it employees total of 34500 workers.

The Analysts eye on NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the NXP Semiconductors N.V. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 171.78, with a change in the price was noted +36.92. In a similar fashion, NXP Semiconductors N.V. posted a movement of +25.44% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,101,775 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NXPI is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.50.

Technical rundown of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI)

Raw Stochastic average of NXP Semiconductors N.V. in the period of last 50 days is set at 53.15%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 76.53%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 59.78% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 54.71%.

Considering, the past performance of NXP Semiconductors N.V., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 15.19%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 14.37%, alongside a downfall of -3.04% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.42% in the 7-day charts and went down by 2.45% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 14.12% during last recorded quarter.