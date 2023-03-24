Honeywell International Inc. (HON): Don’t disregard this ominous signal

At the end of the latest market close, Honeywell International Inc. (HON) was valued at $187.16. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $186.86 while reaching the peak value of $189.416 and lowest value recorded on the day was $185.55. The stock current value is $186.92.Recently in News on March 14, 2023, Honeywell Names 34-Year Honeywell Veteran Vimal Kapur To Succeed Darius Adamczyk As CEO On June 1, 2023; Kapur Elected To Company’s Board Of Directors; Adamczyk To Serve As Executive Chairman. — Kapur’s Track Record and Operational Expertise Positions Honeywell for the Next Level of Outperformance Versus Peers. You can read further details here

Honeywell International Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $220.96 on 11/25/22, with the lowest value was $166.63 for the same time period, recorded on 09/30/22.

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) full year performance was -4.16%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Honeywell International Inc. shares are logging -15.41% during the 52-week period from high price, and 12.18% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $166.63 and $220.96.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2360122 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Honeywell International Inc. (HON) recorded performance in the market was -12.78%, having the revenues showcasing -11.62% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 127.93B, as it employees total of 97000 workers.

The Analysts eye on Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 206.00, with a change in the price was noted -9.57. In a similar fashion, Honeywell International Inc. posted a movement of -4.87% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,161,653 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HON is recording 1.17 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.91.

Technical rundown of Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Raw Stochastic average of Honeywell International Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 8.15%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 17.84%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 27.74% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 29.08%.

Considering, the past performance of Honeywell International Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -12.78%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 7.24%, alongside a downfall of -4.16% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.17% in the 7-day charts and went up by -4.38% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -11.62% during last recorded quarter.