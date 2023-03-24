Forget What the Analysts Say and Check out Trade Data for UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC)

At the end of the latest market close, UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) was valued at $4.60. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $4.63 while reaching the peak value of $4.85 and lowest value recorded on the day was $4.63. The stock current value is $4.75.Recently in News on March 1, 2023, UWM Holdings Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2022 Results. UWM Remains America’s #1 Overall Mortgage Lender in the Fourth QuarterFourth Quarter Loan Origination Volume of $25.1 billion, including Purchase Volume of $21.7 billion$931.9 million in FY 2022 Net Income. You can read further details here

UWM Holdings Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.03 on 03/02/23, with the lowest value was $2.84 for the same time period, recorded on 09/29/22.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) full year performance was 2.81%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, UWM Holdings Corporation shares are logging -5.47% during the 52-week period from high price, and 67.25% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.84 and $5.03.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1040653 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) recorded performance in the market was 43.50%, having the revenues showcasing 25.66% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 7.64B, as it employees total of 6000 workers.

UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.19, with a change in the price was noted +1.73. In a similar fashion, UWM Holdings Corporation posted a movement of +57.28% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,154,817 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for UWMC is recording 67.33 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 66.62.

UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of UWM Holdings Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 78.93%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 70.90%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 63.14% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 56.08%.

If we look into the earlier routines of UWM Holdings Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 43.50%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 28.73%, alongside a boost of 2.81% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.93% in the 7-day charts and went down by 12.83% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 25.66% during last recorded quarter.