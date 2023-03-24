Energy Transfer LP (ET): Odds are Looking Good after Recent Activity

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Energy Transfer LP (ET), which is $11.61 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $12.00 after opening rate of $11.88 while the lowest price it went was recorded $11.56 before closing at $11.68.Recently in News on March 10, 2023, Sunoco LP Files 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K. Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) (“SUN” or the “Partnership”) on February 17, 2023, filed operational and financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 on Form 10-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Annual Report on Form 10-K is available in the Investor Relations section of the Partnership’s website at www.sunocolp.com under “SEC Filings & Financial Reports,” as well as on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. You can read further details here

Energy Transfer LP had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $13.67 on 01/24/23, with the lowest value was $9.15 for the same time period, recorded on 07/06/22.

Energy Transfer LP (ET) full year performance was 15.06%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Energy Transfer LP shares are logging -15.07% during the 52-week period from high price, and 26.89% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.15 and $13.67.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5381192 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Energy Transfer LP (ET) recorded performance in the market was -2.19%, having the revenues showcasing -2.85% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 36.93B, as it employees total of 12565 workers.

Specialists analysis on Energy Transfer LP (ET)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 12.42, with a change in the price was noted -0.95. In a similar fashion, Energy Transfer LP posted a movement of -7.58% for the period of last 100 days, recording 14,417,950 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ET is recording 1.79 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.79.

Trends and Technical analysis: Energy Transfer LP (ET)

Raw Stochastic average of Energy Transfer LP in the period of last 50 days is set at 5.86%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 7.22%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 8.72% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 15.40%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -2.19%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 2.56%, alongside a boost of 15.06% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.17% in the 7-day charts and went up by -10.76% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -2.85% during last recorded quarter.