Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO): Don’t ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO), which is $1.08 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.135 after opening rate of $1.08 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.04 before closing at $1.07.Recently in News on March 17, 2023, Iconic Chicago Commuter Transit Hub Gets Digital Media Transformation Powering Brand and Non-Profit Campaigns. Clear Channel Outdoor Doubles Down on Downtown Chicago and Beyond Reimagining Media Network at 500 W. Madison to Help Businesses Reach & Influence 200,000+ Commuters Daily. You can read further details here

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.7850 on 03/29/22, with the lowest value was $0.9069 for the same time period, recorded on 07/12/22.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) full year performance was -71.20%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. shares are logging -71.47% during the 52-week period from high price, and 19.09% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.91 and $3.79.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2203690 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) recorded performance in the market was 2.86%, having the revenues showcasing -0.92% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 515.62M, as it employees total of 4600 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.3374, with a change in the price was noted -0.47. In a similar fashion, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -30.32% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,548,987 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO)

Raw Stochastic average of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 5.31%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 7.17%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 8.38% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 8.24%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 2.86%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -31.21%, alongside a downfall of -71.20% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.92% in the 7-day charts and went up by -37.57% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -0.92% during last recorded quarter.