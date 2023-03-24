Ares Management Corporation (ARES) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $94.82

For the readers interested in the stock health of Ares Management Corporation (ARES). It is currently valued at $80.39. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $82.29, after setting-off with the price of $79.59. Company’s stock value dipped to $79.56 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $78.99.Recently in News on March 22, 2023, Ares Management and Mubadala Announce the Creation of a Joint Venture to Invest in Global Credit Secondaries Opportunities. Ares’ Credit Secondaries strategy will leverage the strength of Ares’ established global Credit and Secondaries investment platforms. You can read further details here

Ares Management Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $87.50 on 02/09/23, with the lowest value was $53.15 for the same time period, recorded on 06/16/22.

Ares Management Corporation (ARES) full year performance was 0.12%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ares Management Corporation shares are logging -8.13% during the 52-week period from high price, and 51.25% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $53.15 and $87.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2043615 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ares Management Corporation (ARES) recorded performance in the market was 17.46%, having the revenues showcasing 19.24% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 23.96B, as it employees total of 2550 workers.

Specialists analysis on Ares Management Corporation (ARES)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Ares Management Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 77.23, with a change in the price was noted +6.27. In a similar fashion, Ares Management Corporation posted a movement of +8.46% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,229,849 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ARES is recording 8.27 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 8.27.

Trends and Technical analysis: Ares Management Corporation (ARES)

Raw Stochastic average of Ares Management Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 55.95%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 66.15%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 58.17% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 45.76%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 17.46%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 12.95%, alongside a boost of 0.12% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.40% in the 7-day charts and went up by -0.54% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 19.24% during last recorded quarter.