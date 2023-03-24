Antero Midstream Corporation (AM): Recent activity puts odds in your favor

At the end of the latest market close, Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) was valued at $9.99. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $10.04 while reaching the peak value of $10.12 and lowest value recorded on the day was $9.70. The stock current value is $9.79.Recently in News on February 15, 2023, Antero Midstream Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Results and 2023 Capital Budget and Guidance. Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) (“Antero Midstream” or the “Company”) today announced its fourth quarter 2022 financial and operational results and 2023 capital budget and guidance. The relevant consolidated financial statements are included in Antero Midstream’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. You can read further details here

Antero Midstream Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.61 on 12/01/22, with the lowest value was $8.56 for the same time period, recorded on 07/06/22.

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) full year performance was -6.49%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Antero Midstream Corporation shares are logging -15.68% during the 52-week period from high price, and 14.37% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.56 and $11.61.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2130856 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) recorded performance in the market was -9.27%, having the revenues showcasing -6.85% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.73B, as it employees total of 586 workers.

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Antero Midstream Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.76, with a change in the price was noted -0.50. In a similar fashion, Antero Midstream Corporation posted a movement of -4.86% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,878,200 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AM is recording 1.53 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.53.

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Antero Midstream Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 4.84%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 7.69%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 26.65% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 29.88%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Antero Midstream Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -9.27%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -1.61%, alongside a downfall of -6.49% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.10% in the 7-day charts and went up by -6.32% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -6.85% during last recorded quarter.