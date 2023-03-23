WW International Inc. (WW): Ready for an explosive trading day

WW International Inc. (WW) is priced at $4.22 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $4.43 and reached a high price of $4.49, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $4.43. The stock touched a low price of $4.215.Recently in News on March 6, 2023, WW International, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results. WeightWatchers announces agreement to acquire Sequence, a digital health platform for clinical weight management. You can read further details here

WW International Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.03 on 04/14/22, with the lowest value was $3.28 for the same time period, recorded on 12/29/22.

WW International Inc. (WW) full year performance was -58.79%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, WW International Inc. shares are logging -61.74% during the 52-week period from high price, and 28.66% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.28 and $11.03.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2440263 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the WW International Inc. (WW) recorded performance in the market was 9.33%, having the revenues showcasing 14.67% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 299.32M, as it employees total of 7100 workers.

Market experts do have their say about WW International Inc. (WW)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the WW International Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.23, with a change in the price was noted -0.13. In a similar fashion, WW International Inc. posted a movement of -2.99% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,043,235 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of WW International Inc. (WW)

Raw Stochastic average of WW International Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 21.05%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 21.05%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 23.18% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 23.51%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of WW International Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 9.33%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -14.57%, alongside a downfall of -58.79% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.09% in the 7-day charts and went down by 7.11% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 14.67% during last recorded quarter.