The clock is ticking: Analog Devices Inc. (ADI)

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) is priced at $186.61 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $188.86 and reached a high price of $191.50, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $188.40. The stock touched a low price of $186.35.Recently in News on March 10, 2023, Analog Devices Accelerates Sustainability with Intelligent Solutions at embedded world 2023. Visit Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI) at embedded world 2023 (Nuremberg/Germany, Hall 4A, Booth 360) from March 14-16 to see how our technology is enabling more intelligent systems in Industrial Automation, Intelligent Buildings, Automotive, Sustainable Energy, and Digital Healthcare applications. You can read further details here

Analog Devices Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $196.41 on 02/15/23, with the lowest value was $133.48 for the same time period, recorded on 10/13/22.

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) full year performance was 13.63%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Analog Devices Inc. shares are logging -4.99% during the 52-week period from high price, and 39.80% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $133.48 and $196.41.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3415238 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) recorded performance in the market was 13.77%, having the revenues showcasing 13.00% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 94.79B, as it employees total of 24450 workers.

The Analysts eye on Analog Devices Inc. (ADI)

During the last month, 18 analysts gave the Analog Devices Inc. a BUY rating, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 170.39, with a change in the price was noted +45.23. In a similar fashion, Analog Devices Inc. posted a movement of +31.99% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,486,942 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ADI is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.18.

Technical rundown of Analog Devices Inc. (ADI)

Raw Stochastic average of Analog Devices Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 72.29%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 60.63%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 70.85% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 62.52%.

Considering, the past performance of Analog Devices Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 13.77%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 24.59%, alongside a boost of 13.63% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.01% in the 7-day charts and went up by 0.34% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 13.00% during last recorded quarter.