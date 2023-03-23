Right Now May Be the Best Buy-In Window for SQZ Biotechnologies Company (SQZ)

For the readers interested in the stock health of SQZ Biotechnologies Company (SQZ). It is currently valued at $0.70. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.6227, after setting-off with the price of $0.585. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.585 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.60.Recently in News on March 22, 2023, SQZ Biotechnologies Announces Confirmed Complete Response in HPV16+ Solid Tumor Patient in the Lowest-Dose Cohort of the SQZ-AAC-HPV-101 Clinical Trial. A confirmed complete response was observed in the first patient in the lowest-dose cohort of the Phase 1 SQZ-AAC-HPV-101 clinical trial. You can read further details here

SQZ Biotechnologies Company had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.2000 on 04/05/22, with the lowest value was $0.5300 for the same time period, recorded on 03/15/23.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

SQZ Biotechnologies Company (SQZ) full year performance was -87.04%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, SQZ Biotechnologies Company shares are logging -87.04% during the 52-week period from high price, and 32.08% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.53 and $5.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6525509 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the SQZ Biotechnologies Company (SQZ) recorded performance in the market was -5.41%, having the revenues showcasing -7.28% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 19.08M, as it employees total of 113 workers.

Market experts do have their say about SQZ Biotechnologies Company (SQZ)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the SQZ Biotechnologies Company a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.2529, with a change in the price was noted -2.14. In a similar fashion, SQZ Biotechnologies Company posted a movement of -74.98% for the period of last 100 days, recording 185,899 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SQZ is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of SQZ Biotechnologies Company (SQZ)

Raw Stochastic average of SQZ Biotechnologies Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 38.67%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 54.59%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 31.87% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 19.58%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of SQZ Biotechnologies Company, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -5.41%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -71.54%, alongside a downfall of -87.04% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 18.64% in the 7-day charts and went up by -4.28% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -7.28% during last recorded quarter.