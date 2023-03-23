Recent Change of 15.01% in the Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

For the readers interested in the stock health of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC). It is currently valued at $6.01. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $5.49, after setting-off with the price of $5.36. Company’s stock value dipped to $5.22 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $5.23.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.15 on 04/04/22, with the lowest value was $1.77 for the same time period, recorded on 09/23/22.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) full year performance was -4.68%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited shares are logging -15.87% during the 52-week period from high price, and 239.83% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.77 and $7.15.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2864449 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) recorded performance in the market was 57.05%, having the revenues showcasing 83.94% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.37B, as it employees total of 10209 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.98, with a change in the price was noted +3.42. In a similar fashion, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited posted a movement of +128.57% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,184,468 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for KC is recording 0.16 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.05.

Technical breakdown of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC)

Raw Stochastic average of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 91.86%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 91.86%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 89.16% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 86.65%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 57.05%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 208.46%, alongside a downfall of -4.68% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 14.79% in the 7-day charts and went down by 39.88% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 83.94% during last recorded quarter.