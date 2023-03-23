PlayAGS Inc. (AGS): Up ahead of its competition

For the readers interested in the stock health of PlayAGS Inc. (AGS). It is currently valued at $6.90. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $6.96, after setting-off with the price of $6.75. Company’s stock value dipped to $6.7056 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $6.85.Recently in News on March 9, 2023, AGS REPORTS RECORD FOURTH QUARTER 2022 RESULTS. Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights:. You can read further details here

PlayAGS Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.40 on 08/16/22, with the lowest value was $4.21 for the same time period, recorded on 07/15/22.

PlayAGS Inc. (AGS) full year performance was -7.26%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, PlayAGS Inc. shares are logging -17.86% during the 52-week period from high price, and 63.90% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.21 and $8.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 904060 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the PlayAGS Inc. (AGS) recorded performance in the market was 35.29%, having the revenues showcasing 47.75% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 265.16M, as it employees total of 892 workers.

Analysts verdict on PlayAGS Inc. (AGS)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.86, with a change in the price was noted +0.65. In a similar fashion, PlayAGS Inc. posted a movement of +10.45% for the period of last 100 days, recording 447,267 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AGS is recording 11.26 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 11.14.

PlayAGS Inc. (AGS): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of PlayAGS Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 63.17%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 41.41%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 39.30% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 32.27%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of PlayAGS Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 35.29%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 12.56%, alongside a downfall of -7.26% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.07% in the 7-day charts and went down by 10.05% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 47.75% during last recorded quarter.