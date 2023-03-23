PACCAR Inc (PCAR): Lucky investors are lined up for success

At the end of the latest market close, PACCAR Inc (PCAR) was valued at $71.44. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $71.34 while reaching the peak value of $71.85 and lowest value recorded on the day was $70.30. The stock current value is $70.34.Recently in News on March 13, 2023, PACCAR Recognizes 10 PPM Quality Award Winners. PACCAR annually recognizes suppliers who exceed PACCAR’s 10 ppm quality standard, or the equivalent of 10 defective parts for every million components shipped to PACCAR. To qualify, suppliers must also meet demanding criteria for customer support and continuous improvement. For 2022, PACCAR recognizes 453 suppliers in 34 countries on five continents for achieving this high level of quality performance. You can read further details here

PACCAR Inc had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $76.71 on 03/07/23, with the lowest value was $51.33 for the same time period, recorded on 07/14/22.

PACCAR Inc (PCAR) full year performance was 22.26%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, PACCAR Inc shares are logging -8.31% during the 52-week period from high price, and 40.86% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $49.93 and $76.71.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2436804 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the PACCAR Inc (PCAR) recorded performance in the market was 6.61%, having the revenues showcasing 6.46% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 37.91B, as it employees total of 31100 workers.

The Analysts eye on PACCAR Inc (PCAR)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 69.77, with a change in the price was noted +8.47. In a similar fashion, PACCAR Inc posted a movement of +13.70% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,302,361 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PCAR is recording 0.87 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.87.

Technical rundown of PACCAR Inc (PCAR)

Raw Stochastic average of PACCAR Inc in the period of last 50 days is set at 46.59%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 24.96%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 29.31% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 23.03%.

Considering, the past performance of PACCAR Inc, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 6.61%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 25.34%, alongside a boost of 22.26% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.50% in the 7-day charts and went up by -4.77% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 6.46% during last recorded quarter.