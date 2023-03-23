Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 3.41M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Ovintiv Inc. (OVV), which is $34.96 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $36.20 after opening rate of $35.92 while the lowest price it went was recorded $34.39 before closing at $34.43.Recently in News on February 27, 2023, Ovintiv Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-end 2022 Financial and Operating Results. Company Delivers Record Financial Results and Significant Inventory Additions. You can read further details here

Ovintiv Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $63.30 on 06/08/22, with the lowest value was $32.26 for the same time period, recorded on 03/15/23.

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) full year performance was -30.66%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ovintiv Inc. shares are logging -44.77% during the 52-week period from high price, and 8.37% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $32.26 and $63.30.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1046609 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) recorded performance in the market was -31.06%, having the revenues showcasing -29.33% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 8.67B, as it employees total of 1744 workers.

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 18 analysts gave the Ovintiv Inc. a BUY rating, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 48.31, with a change in the price was noted -15.93. In a similar fashion, Ovintiv Inc. posted a movement of -31.20% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,535,249 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for OVV is recording 0.47 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.42.

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Ovintiv Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 14.15%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 19.70%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 19.81% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 18.32%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Ovintiv Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -31.06%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -27.12%, alongside a downfall of -30.66% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.40% in the 7-day charts and went up by -20.18% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -29.33% during last recorded quarter.