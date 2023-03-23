Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NZF): Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NZF). It is currently valued at $11.51. When the trading was stopped its value was $11.65.Recently in News on March 10, 2023, Nuveen Municipal Closed-End Funds Announce Shareholder Approval of Proposed Mergers. Common and preferred shareholders of Nuveen Ohio Municipal Quality Income Fund (NYSE: NUO) and Nuveen Georgia Municipal Quality Income Fund (NYSE: NKG), and preferred shareholders of Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE: NZF), have approved a proposal to merge the funds. The mergers will combine each of NUO and NKG into NZF. Subject to the satisfaction of certain customary closing conditions, the transactions are expected to become effective before the market opens on April 17, 2023. You can read further details here

Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $14.69 on 04/01/22, with the lowest value was $10.69 for the same time period, recorded on 10/28/22.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NZF) full year performance was -19.58%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund shares are logging -21.33% during the 52-week period from high price, and 7.62% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $10.69 and $14.62.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 595284 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NZF) recorded performance in the market was -4.76%, having the revenues showcasing -2.83% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.93B.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NZF) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.88, with a change in the price was noted +0.78. In a similar fashion, Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund posted a movement of +7.31% for the period of last 100 days, recording 649,587 in trading volumes.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NZF): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund in the period of last 50 days is set at 5.56%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 18.06%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 36.57% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 46.72%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -4.76%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -5.85%, alongside a downfall of -19.58% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.09% in the 7-day charts and went down by -1.83% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -2.83% during last recorded quarter.