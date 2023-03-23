Don’t Miss Out on this Buy-In Window for Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS)

For the readers interested in the stock health of Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS). It is currently valued at $207.39. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $209.23, after setting-off with the price of $206.72. Company’s stock value dipped to $203.96 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $204.00.Recently in News on March 14, 2023, Meet the 2022 Cadence Women in Technology Scholarship Recipients. In celebration of the Cadence Women in Technology Scholarship’s fifth year, Cadence highlights 22 scholarship recipients by sharing their outstanding achievements and inspirational stories. You can read further details here

Cadence Design Systems Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $209.50 on 03/17/23, with the lowest value was $132.32 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) full year performance was 29.46%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cadence Design Systems Inc. shares are logging -1.01% during the 52-week period from high price, and 56.74% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $132.32 and $209.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 653607 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) recorded performance in the market was 29.10%, having the revenues showcasing 27.74% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 55.93B, as it employees total of 10200 workers.

The Analysts eye on Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS)

During the last month, 11 analysts gave the Cadence Design Systems Inc. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 175.91, with a change in the price was noted +59.08. In a similar fashion, Cadence Design Systems Inc. posted a movement of +39.76% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,626,016 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CDNS is recording 0.27 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.24.

Technical rundown of Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS)

Raw Stochastic average of Cadence Design Systems Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 95.98%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 90.89%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 85.22% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 86.15%.

Considering, the past performance of Cadence Design Systems Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 29.10%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 24.91%, alongside a boost of 29.46% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.21% in the 7-day charts and went down by 6.91% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 27.74% during last recorded quarter.