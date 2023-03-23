Defying the odds and beating analyst forecasts: Nutrien Ltd. (NTR)

For the readers interested in the stock health of Nutrien Ltd. (NTR). It is currently valued at $74.37. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $75.88, after setting-off with the price of $75.44. Company’s stock value dipped to $74.22 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $75.22.Recently in News on March 7, 2023, Nutrien Releases 2023 ESG Report, Updating Progress Towards Value-Driven Sustainability Initiatives. Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) is pleased to release its 2023 Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) Report. This year’s report outlines Nutrien’s 2022 progress towards its 2030 sustainability commitments, short-term goals and targets performance, and continuing improvement in ESG governance and risk management. Nutrien continues to drive sustainability in the field and in its own operations through direct grower, partner and industry relationships that create measurable, science-based, impacts. You can read further details here

Nutrien Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $117.25 on 04/18/22, with the lowest value was $68.82 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/23.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) full year performance was -29.32%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Nutrien Ltd. shares are logging -36.57% during the 52-week period from high price, and 7.54% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $69.15 and $117.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3231853 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) recorded performance in the market was 1.83%, having the revenues showcasing 2.03% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 50.90B, as it employees total of 24700 workers.

Analysts verdict on Nutrien Ltd. (NTR)

During the last month, 12 analysts gave the Nutrien Ltd. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 11 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 77.58, with a change in the price was noted -7.70. In a similar fashion, Nutrien Ltd. posted a movement of -9.38% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,215,433 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NTR is recording 0.46 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.35.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Nutrien Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 33.97%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 25.67%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 26.53% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 21.10%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Nutrien Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 1.83%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -17.28%, alongside a downfall of -29.32% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.90% in the 7-day charts and went up by -0.96% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 2.03% during last recorded quarter.