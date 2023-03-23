Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) is on the roll with an average volume of 5.19M in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN), which is $0.43 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.4366 after opening rate of $0.4294 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.4101 before closing at $0.41.Recently in News on February 27, 2023, Cenntro Provides United States Facility and Production Updates. Cenntro Commences Production of the LS400 and Metro in the United States. You can read further details here

Cenntro Electric Group Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.8500 on 03/24/22, with the lowest value was $0.2600 for the same time period, recorded on 12/20/22.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) full year performance was -81.35%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cenntro Electric Group Limited shares are logging -85.70% during the 52-week period from high price, and 65.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.26 and $3.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 524492 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) recorded performance in the market was -2.50%, having the revenues showcasing 61.22% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 110.41M, as it employees total of 260 workers.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5988, with a change in the price was noted -0.53. In a similar fashion, Cenntro Electric Group Limited posted a movement of -55.25% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,195,756 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CENN is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Cenntro Electric Group Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 13.40%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 31.60%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 26.08% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 21.41%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Cenntro Electric Group Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -2.50%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -59.91%, alongside a downfall of -81.35% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.92% in the 7-day charts and went up by -22.99% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 61.22% during last recorded quarter.