Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (CDIO): Lucky investors are lined up for success

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (CDIO), which is $4.89 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $5.19 after opening rate of $4.05 while the lowest price it went was recorded $4.00 before closing at $4.13.Recently in News on March 8, 2023, Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc Announces Financing Agreement with Yorkville Advisors Global, LP of up to $11.2 Million. Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CDIO), an artificial intelligence-powered precision cardiovascular medicine company, today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement (“Securities Purchase Agreement”) with YA II PN, Ltd., an investment fund managed by Yorkville Advisors Global, LP (“Yorkville”), under which the Company agreed to sell and issue to Yorkville convertible debentures (“Convertible Debentures”) in a gross aggregate principal amount of up to $11.2 million (“Subscription Amount”). The Convertible Debentures are convertible into common shares of the Company and are subject to various contingencies being satisfied as set forth in the Securities Purchase Agreement. The Company will receive 90% of the proceeds, with a $5 million convertible debenture being entered into at the initial closing, of which the Company received $4.5 million. You can read further details here

The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.25 on 10/17/22, with the lowest value was $0.80 for the same time period, recorded on 12/20/22.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. shares are logging -52.29% during the 52-week period from high price, and 513.86% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.80 and $10.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 540370 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (CDIO) recorded performance in the market was 361.32%, having the revenues showcasing 379.41% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 55.31M, as it employees total of 4 workers.

Analysts verdict on Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (CDIO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.15, with a change in the price was noted +1.07. In a similar fashion, Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +28.01% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,514,200 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CDIO is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (CDIO): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 52.45%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 51.35%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 44.36% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 43.24%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 361.32%. The shares increased approximately by 0.82% in the 7-day charts and went down by 340.54% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 379.41% during last recorded quarter.