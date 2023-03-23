Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM): Investors are paying attention to this stock

At the end of the latest market close, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) was valued at $77.69. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $77.95 while reaching the peak value of $78.55 and lowest value recorded on the day was $76.96. The stock current value is $76.97.Recently in News on March 14, 2023, ADM Board of Directors Enhances R&D, Innovation Expertise with Nomination of Elanco Executive Ellen de Brabander. ADM (NYSE: ADM), a global leader in human and animal nutrition, today announced that its Board of Directors has nominated Elanco executive vice president for Innovation and Regulatory Affairs, Dr. Ellen de Brabander, to stand for election to the Board at the company’s upcoming Annual Stockholders’ Meeting on May 4, 2023. You can read further details here

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $98.88 on 04/21/22, with the lowest value was $70.02 for the same time period, recorded on 07/14/22.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) full year performance was -11.69%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company shares are logging -22.16% during the 52-week period from high price, and 9.93% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $70.02 and $98.88.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2721532 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) recorded performance in the market was -17.10%, having the revenues showcasing -16.92% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 43.31B, as it employees total of 42000 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Archer-Daniels-Midland Company a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 87.63, with a change in the price was noted -16.62. In a similar fashion, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company posted a movement of -17.76% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,079,785 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ADM is recording 0.38 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.32.

Technical breakdown of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM)

Raw Stochastic average of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 19.50%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 33.15%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 35.66% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 26.21%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -17.10%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -11.27%, alongside a downfall of -11.69% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.21% in the 7-day charts and went up by -5.44% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -16.92% during last recorded quarter.