Amyris Inc. (AMRS) is on the roll with an average volume of 5.68M in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Amyris Inc. (AMRS), which is $1.33 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.37 after opening rate of $1.33 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.265 before closing at $1.32.Recently in News on March 15, 2023, AMYRIS, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS. Fourth quarter Consumer revenue of $52.8 million increased 64% over the prior year and was another record quarter. Core revenue of $75.8 million grew 17% over the prior year. You can read further details here

Amyris Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.1500 on 04/04/22, with the lowest value was $0.9900 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/23.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Amyris Inc. (AMRS) full year performance was -69.43%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Amyris Inc. shares are logging -74.17% during the 52-week period from high price, and 34.34% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.99 and $5.15.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3294979 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Amyris Inc. (AMRS) recorded performance in the market was -13.07%, having the revenues showcasing -35.44% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 502.47M, as it employees total of 980 workers.

Amyris Inc. (AMRS) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.7144, with a change in the price was noted -1.33. In a similar fashion, Amyris Inc. posted a movement of -50.00% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,061,637 in trading volumes.

Amyris Inc. (AMRS): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Amyris Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 36.56%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 79.09%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 57.21% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 48.92%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Amyris Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -13.07%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -61.89%, alongside a downfall of -69.43% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 11.76% in the 7-day charts and went up by -3.62% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -35.44% during last recorded quarter.