agilon health inc. (AGL): Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

At the end of the latest market close, agilon health inc. (AGL) was valued at $27.92. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $27.92 while reaching the peak value of $28.46 and lowest value recorded on the day was $27.54. The stock current value is $27.80.Recently in News on March 15, 2023, agilon health to Host Investor Day on March 30. agilon health, inc. (NYSE: AGL), the trusted partner empowering physicians to transform health care in our communities, announced that it will host its 2023 Investor Day in New York City on Thursday, March 30, 2023 beginning at 9:00 AM Eastern Time. You can read further details here

agilon health inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $28.46 on 03/22/23, with the lowest value was $14.82 for the same time period, recorded on 05/10/22.

agilon health inc. (AGL) full year performance was 21.45%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, agilon health inc. shares are logging -1.97% during the 52-week period from high price, and 87.58% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $14.82 and $28.36.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3553477 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the agilon health inc. (AGL) recorded performance in the market was 72.24%, having the revenues showcasing 69.00% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 11.22B, as it employees total of 747 workers.

Analysts verdict on agilon health inc. (AGL)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 19.92, with a change in the price was noted +7.00. In a similar fashion, agilon health inc. posted a movement of +33.65% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,059,885 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AGL is recording 0.04 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.04.

agilon health inc. (AGL): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of agilon health inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 93.92%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 91.61%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 95.64% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 96.45%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of agilon health inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 72.24%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 18.30%, alongside a boost of 21.45% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 16.27% in the 7-day charts and went down by 25.06% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 69.00% during last recorded quarter.