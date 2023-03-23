A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with a Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH), which is $15.29 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $16.49 after opening rate of $16.49 while the lowest price it went was recorded $15.26 before closing at $16.46.Recently in News on March 22, 2023, Life Time Bringing Its Luxury Living Residences to Burlington, Mass. This Spring. Five-story Life Time Living complex comes together with adjacent Life Time Burlington Athletic Country Club to create a village embracing Company’s ethos for healthy living. You can read further details here

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $20.35 on 02/02/23, with the lowest value was $8.75 for the same time period, recorded on 11/04/22.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH) full year performance was 12.68%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Life Time Group Holdings Inc. shares are logging -24.86% during the 52-week period from high price, and 74.74% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.75 and $20.35.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 803535 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH) recorded performance in the market was 27.84%, having the revenues showcasing 26.47% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.01B, as it employees total of 8800 workers.

Analysts verdict on Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Life Time Group Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 14.95, with a change in the price was noted +4.69. In a similar fashion, Life Time Group Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +44.25% for the period of last 100 days, recording 608,814 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LTH is recording 0.86 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.85.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Life Time Group Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 14.45%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.67%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 7.45% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 8.24%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Life Time Group Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 27.84%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 33.07%, alongside a boost of 12.68% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.54% in the 7-day charts and went up by -15.15% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 26.47% during last recorded quarter.