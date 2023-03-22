Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) was up 1.93%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Johnson Controls International plc (JCI). It is currently valued at $59.67. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $59.96, after setting-off with the price of $59.66. Company’s stock value dipped to $59.175 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $58.54.Recently in News on March 15, 2023, Ethisphere Names Johnson Controls as One of the World’s Most Ethical Companies for the 16th Year. Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), the global leader for smart, healthy, and sustainable buildings, has been recognized by Ethisphere as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies in 2023, marking the 16th time Johnson Controls has been named to this list. The 2023 list recognized 135 honorees spanning 19 countries and 48 industries. You can read further details here

Johnson Controls International plc had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $69.60 on 01/31/23, with the lowest value was $45.52 for the same time period, recorded on 07/14/22.

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) full year performance was -9.05%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Johnson Controls International plc shares are logging -14.27% during the 52-week period from high price, and 31.09% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $45.52 and $69.60.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4105506 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) recorded performance in the market was -6.77%, having the revenues showcasing -5.81% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 42.55B, as it employees total of 102000 workers.

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 13 analysts gave the Johnson Controls International plc a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 64.60, with a change in the price was noted +2.49. In a similar fashion, Johnson Controls International plc posted a movement of +4.35% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,753,405 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for JCI is recording 0.61 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.49.

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Johnson Controls International plc in the period of last 50 days is set at 21.93%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 30.59%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 17.80% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 14.06%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Johnson Controls International plc, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -6.77%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 9.87%, alongside a downfall of -9.05% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.63% in the 7-day charts and went up by -7.79% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -5.81% during last recorded quarter.