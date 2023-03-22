Reason’s why Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS) is an asset to your trade with current Target Price of $11.00

Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS) is priced at $2.24 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.34 and reached a high price of $2.36, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.20. The stock touched a low price of $2.13.Recently in News on March 22, 2023, Pyxis Oncology Reports Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2022, and Provides Corporate Update. Preliminary data from two Phase 1 trials anticipated late 2023 to early 2024. You can read further details here

Pyxis Oncology Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.00 on 04/13/22, with the lowest value was $1.10 for the same time period, recorded on 12/15/22.

Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS) full year performance was -58.13%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Pyxis Oncology Inc. shares are logging -57.82% during the 52-week period from high price, and 103.64% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.10 and $5.31.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 994665 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS) recorded performance in the market was 67.16%, having the revenues showcasing 91.45% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 60.41M, as it employees total of 73 workers.

Analysts verdict on Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Pyxis Oncology Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.61, with a change in the price was noted +0.39. In a similar fashion, Pyxis Oncology Inc. posted a movement of +21.20% for the period of last 100 days, recording 162,703 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PYXS is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Pyxis Oncology Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 59.86%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 48.18%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 51.21% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 64.57%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Pyxis Oncology Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 67.16%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 9.27%, alongside a downfall of -58.13% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 11.44% in the 7-day charts and went down by 25.14% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 91.45% during last recorded quarter.