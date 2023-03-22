ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC): The stock ticks all the boxes for top investors

At the end of the latest market close, ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) was valued at $14.67. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $14.41 while reaching the peak value of $14.474 and lowest value recorded on the day was $11.88. The stock current value is $11.93.Recently in News on March 21, 2023, ProFrac Holding Corp. Reports 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial and Operational Results. ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: ACDC) (“ProFrac”, or the “Company”) today announced financial and operational results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ProFrac Holding Corp. shares are logging -55.81% during the 52-week period from high price, and -9.48% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $13.18 and $27.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2760031 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) recorded performance in the market was -52.66%, having the revenues showcasing -45.02% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.99B, as it employees total of 2522 workers.

Analysts verdict on ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the ProFrac Holding Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 21.85, with a change in the price was noted -8.59. In a similar fashion, ProFrac Holding Corp. posted a movement of -41.86% for the period of last 100 days, recording 454,970 in trading volumes.

ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of ProFrac Holding Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.37%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.51%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 5.70% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 8.21%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of ProFrac Holding Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -52.66%. The shares increased approximately by -25.48% in the 7-day charts and went up by -43.78% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -45.02% during last recorded quarter.