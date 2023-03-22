PPL Corporation (PPL) is on the roll with an average volume of 5.61M in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of PPL Corporation (PPL), which is $26.78 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $27.38 after opening rate of $27.38 while the lowest price it went was recorded $26.415 before closing at $27.27.Recently in News on February 21, 2023, PPL Capital Funding, Inc. announces pricing of $900 million of 2.875% Exchangeable Senior Notes. PPL Capital Funding, Inc. (“PPL Capital Funding”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL), announced today the pricing of $900 million aggregate principal amount of its 2.875% Exchangeable Senior Notes due 2028 (the “notes”) in a private placement (the “offering”) to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). PPL Capital Funding also granted the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase, within a 13-day period beginning on, and including, the first date on which the notes are issued, up to an additional $100 million aggregate principal amount of notes. The sale of the notes to the initial purchasers is expected to settle on February 24, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions, and is expected to result in $882 million in net proceeds to PPL Capital Funding after deducting the initial purchasers’ discount but before deducting estimated offering expenses payable by PPL Capital Funding (assuming no exercise of the initial purchasers’ option to purchase additional notes). You can read further details here

PPL Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $31.74 on 01/11/23, with the lowest value was $23.47 for the same time period, recorded on 10/13/22.

PPL Corporation (PPL) full year performance was 0.41%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, PPL Corporation shares are logging -15.63% during the 52-week period from high price, and 14.13% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $23.47 and $31.74.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Utilities managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5933065 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the PPL Corporation (PPL) recorded performance in the market was -8.35%, having the revenues showcasing -8.07% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 20.00B, as it employees total of 6527 workers.

PPL Corporation (PPL) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 9 analysts gave the PPL Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 28.43, with a change in the price was noted +0.82. In a similar fashion, PPL Corporation posted a movement of +3.16% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,125,323 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PPL is recording 1.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.93.

PPL Corporation (PPL): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of PPL Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 27.59%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 36.65%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 38.19% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 37.47%.

If we look into the earlier routines of PPL Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -8.35%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -8.76%, alongside a boost of 0.41% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.78% in the 7-day charts and went up by -7.05% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -8.07% during last recorded quarter.