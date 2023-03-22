Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI): Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

At the end of the latest market close, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) was valued at $53.26. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $53.00 while reaching the peak value of $54.16 and lowest value recorded on the day was $52.81. The stock current value is $57.42.Recently in News on March 22, 2023, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2022 Financial Results. ~ Q4 Net Sales increased 9.7%; Q4 Comparable Store Sales increased 3.0% ~. You can read further details here

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $72.27 on 07/12/22, with the lowest value was $39.60 for the same time period, recorded on 03/24/22.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) full year performance was 38.36%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. shares are logging -20.55% during the 52-week period from high price, and 45.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $39.60 and $72.27.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2257066 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) recorded performance in the market was 22.59%, having the revenues showcasing 22.80% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.33B, as it employees total of 4700 workers.

Analysts verdict on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 54.23, with a change in the price was noted +1.63. In a similar fashion, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +2.87% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,103,208 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for OLLI is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 62.13%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 59.68%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 32.99% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 20.70%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 22.59%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -0.21%, alongside a boost of 38.36% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.79% in the 7-day charts and went up by -1.29% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 22.80% during last recorded quarter.