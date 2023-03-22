Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (IMH): Investing has never been easier

For the readers interested in the stock health of Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (IMH). It is currently valued at $0.38. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.42, after setting-off with the price of $0.23. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.20 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.20.Recently in News on March 16, 2023, Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. Announces Year End 2022 Results. Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: IMH) (the “Company” or “we”) announces its financial results for the year ended 2022. You can read further details here

Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.8815 on 06/09/22, with the lowest value was $0.1200 for the same time period, recorded on 12/29/22.

Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (IMH) full year performance was -54.76%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. shares are logging -56.89% during the 52-week period from high price, and 216.67% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.12 and $0.88.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1696595 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (IMH) recorded performance in the market was 122.74%, having the revenues showcasing 96.69% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 23.78M, as it employees total of 326 workers.

Specialists analysis on Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (IMH)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.3051, with a change in the price was noted +0.12. In a similar fashion, Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +45.09% for the period of last 100 days, recording 83,823 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (IMH)

Raw Stochastic average of Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 43.10%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 84.91%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 36.11% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 24.76%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 122.74%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -11.61%, alongside a downfall of -54.76% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 12.76% in the 7-day charts and went up by -8.65% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 96.69% during last recorded quarter.