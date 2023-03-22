Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW): What Top Wall Street Players are saying

For the readers interested in the stock health of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW). It is currently valued at $81.73. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $82.46, after setting-off with the price of $81.26. Company’s stock value dipped to $81.03 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $81.08.Recently in News on March 6, 2023, EDWARDS HIGHLIGHTS NEW DATA AT ACC RELATED TO LIFETIME MANAGEMENT OF AORTIC STENOSIS. Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE: EW) today highlighted new important data examining mortality rates and cardiac damage of early-stage aortic stenosis (AS) sufferers, along with data examining 10-year transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) re-intervention rates using real-world Medicare data. Together these studies, presented at the American College of Cardiology ACC.23/WCC, add valuable insights to the discussion on lifetime management of patients with AS. You can read further details here

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $131.10 on 04/21/22, with the lowest value was $67.13 for the same time period, recorded on 11/08/22.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) full year performance was -27.53%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation shares are logging -37.66% during the 52-week period from high price, and 21.75% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $67.13 and $131.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4134519 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) recorded performance in the market was 9.54%, having the revenues showcasing 11.94% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 50.44B, as it employees total of 17300 workers.

Analysts verdict on Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW)

During the last month, 14 analysts gave the Edwards Lifesciences Corporation a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 12 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 76.40, with a change in the price was noted -3.97. In a similar fashion, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation posted a movement of -4.63% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,717,940 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EW is recording 0.10 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 72.41%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 89.41%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 83.44% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 83.45%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 9.54%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -7.99%, alongside a downfall of -27.53% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.51% in the 7-day charts and went up by 4.10% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 11.94% during last recorded quarter.