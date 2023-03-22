D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is on the roll with an average volume of 1.93M in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS), which is $0.55 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.57 after opening rate of $0.5096 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.50 before closing at $0.49.Recently in News on March 21, 2023, D-Wave Receives Notice of Non-Compliance with NYSE Trading Share Price Listing Rule. Intends to cure the deficiency and return to compliance with NYSE standard. You can read further details here

D-Wave Quantum Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) full year performance was -94.43%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, D-Wave Quantum Inc. shares are logging -95.84% during the 52-week period from high price, and 12.02% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.49 and $13.23.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1190633 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) recorded performance in the market was -61.81%, having the revenues showcasing -74.18% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 60.76M, as it employees total of 190 workers.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.6578, with a change in the price was noted -3.96. In a similar fashion, D-Wave Quantum Inc. posted a movement of -87.80% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,260,187 in trading volumes.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of D-Wave Quantum Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 3.91%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 14.25%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 6.39% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 3.32%.

If we look into the earlier routines of D-Wave Quantum Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -61.81%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -90.42%, alongside a downfall of -94.43% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.78% in the 7-day charts and went up by -41.53% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -74.18% during last recorded quarter.