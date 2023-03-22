Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ): Lucky investors are lined up for success

At the end of the latest market close, Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ) was valued at $0.46. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.485 while reaching the peak value of $0.5798 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.4651. The stock current value is $0.53.Recently in News on March 21, 2023, Creative Medical Technology Holdings Announces Key Milestones Regarding ImmCelz® Platform Development. Independent Studies Validate Enhanced Clinical Grade Cell Production for Patient Use in Multiple Indications at a Fraction of Current Industry Cost. You can read further details here

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.1450 on 03/28/22, with the lowest value was $0.3300 for the same time period, recorded on 10/17/22.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ) full year performance was -65.87%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. shares are logging -89.65% during the 52-week period from high price, and 61.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.33 and $5.14.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1502005 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ) recorded performance in the market was 39.70%, having the revenues showcasing 36.62% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 7.54M, as it employees total of 4 workers.

The Analysts eye on Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.4955, with a change in the price was noted +0.10. In a similar fashion, Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +24.07% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,857,742 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CELZ is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ)

Raw Stochastic average of Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 12.98%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 27.08%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 12.03% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 7.51%.

Considering, the past performance of Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 39.70%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -21.80%, alongside a downfall of -65.87% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 13.01% in the 7-day charts and went up by -38.90% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 36.62% during last recorded quarter.