Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (ADD) is offering a Buy-In Opportunity

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (ADD), which is $1.92 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.6076 after opening rate of $2.54 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.38 before closing at $2.44.Recently in News on February 15, 2023, Color Star to Present Three-Time Grammy Winner Ne-Yo on May 20, 2023 in Bangkok, Thailand. Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: ADD) (“Color Star” or the “Company”), an entertainment technology company with a global network that focuses on the application of technology and artificial intelligence in the entertainment industry, officially announced that its subsidiary, Color Metaverse Pte. Ltd. (“Color Metaverse”) will be presenting top American singer, songwriter, record producer, actor and dancer, Ne-Yo, on May 20, 2023 in Bangkok, Thailand. Color Star plans to welcome the revival of the live events industry by presenting a series of live concerts featuring popular artists. The Company expects to gain additional profits generated by ticket sales and corporate sponsorships. You can read further details here

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.28 on 03/24/22, with the lowest value was $0.65 for the same time period, recorded on 12/19/22.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (ADD) full year performance was -79.67%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. shares are logging -81.29% during the 52-week period from high price, and 198.23% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.65 and $10.28.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 466311 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (ADD) recorded performance in the market was 111.28%, having the revenues showcasing 170.55% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 22.52M, as it employees total of 52 workers.

Analysts verdict on Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (ADD)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.33, with a change in the price was noted +0.86. In a similar fashion, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. posted a movement of +70.08% for the period of last 100 days, recording 170,660 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ADD is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (ADD): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 59.32%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 34.18%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 59.96% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 72.49%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 111.28%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -27.01%, alongside a downfall of -79.67% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -21.47% in the 7-day charts and went down by 12.51% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 170.55% during last recorded quarter.