Aravive Inc. (ARAV) is on the roll with an average volume of 233.72K in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, Aravive Inc. (ARAV) was valued at $2.04. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.09 while reaching the peak value of $2.46 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.0301. The stock current value is $2.46.Recently in News on March 15, 2023, Aravive Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Updates. Company on Track for PROC Phase 3, Pivotal Trial Readout in Mid 2023; Ends Year with Strengthened Cash Position. You can read further details here

Aravive Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.46 on 03/21/23, with the lowest value was $0.58 for the same time period, recorded on 08/25/22.

Aravive Inc. (ARAV) full year performance was 28.12%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Aravive Inc. shares are logging 10.45% during the 52-week period from high price, and 324.06% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.58 and $2.23.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1087031 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Aravive Inc. (ARAV) recorded performance in the market was 86.36%, having the revenues showcasing 61.84% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 137.44M, as it employees total of 23 workers.

Analysts verdict on Aravive Inc. (ARAV)

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the Aravive Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.65, with a change in the price was noted +1.53. In a similar fashion, Aravive Inc. posted a movement of +164.52% for the period of last 100 days, recording 521,121 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ARAV is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Aravive Inc. (ARAV): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Aravive Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 100.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 100.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 78.53% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 56.86%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Aravive Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 86.36%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 141.18%, alongside a boost of 28.12% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 46.43% in the 7-day charts and went up by 28.80% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 61.84% during last recorded quarter.