U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX): Recent activity puts odds in your favor

At the end of the latest market close, U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX) was valued at $1.50. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.59 while reaching the peak value of $1.5999 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.49. The stock current value is $5.99.Recently in News on March 21, 2023, Knight-Swift Transportation Agrees to Acquire U.S. Xpress Enterprises for $6.15 Per Share. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) (“Knight-Swift”) and U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: USX) (“U.S. Xpress”) today announced an agreement under which Knight-Swift will acquire U.S. Xpress for a total enterprise value of approximately $808 million, excluding transaction costs. The transaction has been unanimously approved by the Board of Directors of Knight-Swift and a Special Committee of the independent directors of the U.S. Xpress Board of Directors (“Special Committee”). It is expected to close late in the second quarter or early third quarter of 2023, subject to customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.0250 on 03/21/23, with the lowest value was $1.3350 for the same time period, recorded on 02/23/23.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX) full year performance was 24.03%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. shares are logging 10.12% during the 52-week period from high price, and 348.73% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.34 and $5.44.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 8551965 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX) recorded performance in the market was 230.97%, having the revenues showcasing 227.35% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 83.86M, as it employees total of 9397 workers.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.9166, with a change in the price was noted +3.61. In a similar fashion, U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. posted a movement of +152.32% for the period of last 100 days, recording 290,099 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for USX is recording 2.04 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.51.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 99.04%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 99.04%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 61.37% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 59.54%.

If we look into the earlier routines of U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 230.97%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 134.00%, alongside a boost of 24.03% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 272.08% in the 7-day charts and went down by 288.99% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 227.35% during last recorded quarter.