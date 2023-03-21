This is to seal it as Rio Tinto Group (RIO) shares are up 29.29% from its 52-week low

At the end of the latest market close, Rio Tinto Group (RIO) was valued at $66.46. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $65.88 while reaching the peak value of $66.69 and lowest value recorded on the day was $65.75. The stock current value is $65.83.Recently in News on March 19, 2023, Rio Tinto publishes independent report on cultural heritage management performance. Rio Tinto today published an independent report based on a global audit of its Cultural Heritage Management compliance and performance – one of a number of steps it is taking to continue to find better ways to manage and protect heritage. You can read further details here

Rio Tinto Group had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $83.21 on 04/18/22, with the lowest value was $50.92 for the same time period, recorded on 09/26/22.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) full year performance was -12.73%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Rio Tinto Group shares are logging -20.89% during the 52-week period from high price, and 29.29% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $50.92 and $83.21.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1876993 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Rio Tinto Group (RIO) recorded performance in the market was -7.54%, having the revenues showcasing -5.19% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 110.86B, as it employees total of 54000 workers.

Analysts verdict on Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 69.77, with a change in the price was noted +10.77. In a similar fashion, Rio Tinto Group posted a movement of +19.56% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,447,322 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RIO is recording 0.24 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.22.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Rio Tinto Group in the period of last 50 days is set at 10.86%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 15.88%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 13.47% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 10.07%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Rio Tinto Group, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -7.54%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 16.91%, alongside a downfall of -12.73% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.13% in the 7-day charts and went up by -11.57% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -5.19% during last recorded quarter.