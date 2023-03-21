This is to seal it as Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) shares are up 25.64% from its 52-week low

At the end of the latest market close, Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) was valued at $1.64. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.63 while reaching the peak value of $1.635 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.46. The stock current value is $1.47.Recently in News on February 23, 2023, Aeva Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results and Conference Call. Aeva® (NYSE: AEVA), a leader in next-generation sensing and perception systems, today announced that it will report results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 after market close on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. Aeva will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2022 results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day. You can read further details here

Aeva Technologies Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.7100 on 03/21/22, with the lowest value was $1.1700 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/23.

Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) full year performance was -67.33%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Aeva Technologies Inc. shares are logging -68.82% during the 52-week period from high price, and 25.64% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.17 and $4.72.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1675210 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) recorded performance in the market was 8.09%, having the revenues showcasing -3.92% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 318.83M, as it employees total of 227 workers.

Analysts verdict on Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Aeva Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.6652, with a change in the price was noted -0.41. In a similar fashion, Aeva Technologies Inc. posted a movement of -21.81% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,299,611 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AEVA is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Aeva Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 30.77%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 1.85%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 17.62% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 22.65%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Aeva Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 8.09%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -43.02%, alongside a downfall of -67.33% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -13.53% in the 7-day charts and went up by -14.04% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -3.92% during last recorded quarter.