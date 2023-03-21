The Stars are Aligning for Holders of KeyCorp (KEY)

KeyCorp (KEY) is priced at $11.67 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $11.96 and reached a high price of $12.27, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $11.53. The stock touched a low price of $11.57.Recently in News on March 20, 2023, St. Vincent de Paul of Lane County Receives $150,000 Grant from KeyBank. St. Vincent de Paul Society of Lane County (SVdP) has received a $150,000 grant from KeyBank to support its Shed-ucation initiative, an innovative new program spearheaded by SVdP in collaboration with Lane Workforce Partnership and the Lane Educational Service District (ESD). Through this program, students in Career Technical Education (CTE) courses at rural public high schools throughout Lane County will build outdoor sheds for installation at several mobile-home parks operated by SVdP. This program presents a triple bottom line, benefitting students seeking hands-on experience, mobile home parks seeking impactful facilities upgrades, and local labor pools seeking workers with skills in building and construction. You can read further details here

KeyCorp had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $24.62 on 03/22/22, with the lowest value was $9.60 for the same time period, recorded on 03/13/23.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

KeyCorp (KEY) full year performance was -51.64%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, KeyCorp shares are logging -52.60% during the 52-week period from high price, and 21.50% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.60 and $24.62.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 28540993 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the KeyCorp (KEY) recorded performance in the market was -33.01%, having the revenues showcasing -30.58% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 11.58B, as it employees total of 18891 workers.

Market experts do have their say about KeyCorp (KEY)

During the last month, 9 analysts gave the KeyCorp a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 4 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 17.80, with a change in the price was noted -6.06. In a similar fashion, KeyCorp posted a movement of -34.18% for the period of last 100 days, recording 15,172,688 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for KEY is recording 1.76 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.76.

Technical breakdown of KeyCorp (KEY)

Raw Stochastic average of KeyCorp in the period of last 50 days is set at 19.31%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 22.34%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 23.33% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 23.83%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of KeyCorp, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -33.01%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -34.07%, alongside a downfall of -51.64% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.55% in the 7-day charts and went up by -38.84% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -30.58% during last recorded quarter.