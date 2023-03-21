The clock is ticking: Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) is priced at $1.84 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.01 and reached a high price of $2.01, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.88. The stock touched a low price of $1.83.Recently in News on March 13, 2023, Hut 8 Provides Update on Business Combination with USBTC. Hut 8 Mining Corp. (Nasdaq: HUT) (TSX: HUT) (“Hut 8” or the “Company”), one of North America’s largest, innovation-focused digital asset mining pioneers, and high performance computing infrastructure provider, is pleased to announce the expiration of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 (the “HSR Act”) with respect to the Company’s proposed business combination pursuant to which Hut 8 and U.S. Data Mining Group, Inc. dba US Bitcoin Corp. (“USBTC”) will combine in an all-stock merger of equals (the “Transaction”). The expiration of the waiting period under the HSR Act satisfies one of the conditions to the closing of the Transaction. You can read further details here

Hut 8 Mining Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.7000 on 03/28/22, with the lowest value was $0.7800 for the same time period, recorded on 12/27/22.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) full year performance was -66.97%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Hut 8 Mining Corp. shares are logging -72.54% during the 52-week period from high price, and 135.90% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.78 and $6.70.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 16525259 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) recorded performance in the market was 116.47%, having the revenues showcasing 90.75% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 510.21M, as it employees total of 98 workers.

The Analysts eye on Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Hut 8 Mining Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.5362, with a change in the price was noted -0.14. In a similar fashion, Hut 8 Mining Corp. posted a movement of -7.07% for the period of last 100 days, recording 9,459,558 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HUT is recording 0.13 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.09.

Technical rundown of Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT)

Raw Stochastic average of Hut 8 Mining Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 57.72%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 78.26%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 69.53% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 58.54%.

Considering, the past performance of Hut 8 Mining Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 116.47%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -5.15%, alongside a downfall of -66.97% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 22.67% in the 7-day charts and went up by -7.07% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 90.75% during last recorded quarter.