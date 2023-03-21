Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) was up 6.02%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Vector Group Ltd. (VGR), which is $11.97 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $12.06 after opening rate of $11.46 while the lowest price it went was recorded $11.445 before closing at $11.29.Recently in News on March 6, 2023, Vector Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend. Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE: VGR) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.20 per share. The quarterly cash dividend will be payable on March 30, 2023 to holders of record as of March 17, 2023. You can read further details here

Vector Group Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $14.39 on 02/17/23, with the lowest value was $8.64 for the same time period, recorded on 09/26/22.

Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) full year performance was 9.41%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Vector Group Ltd. shares are logging -16.82% during the 52-week period from high price, and 38.54% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.64 and $14.39.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1847562 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) recorded performance in the market was 0.93%, having the revenues showcasing 6.12% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.95B, as it employees total of 536 workers.

Analysts verdict on Vector Group Ltd. (VGR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Vector Group Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.92, with a change in the price was noted +2.25. In a similar fashion, Vector Group Ltd. posted a movement of +23.15% for the period of last 100 days, recording 879,213 in trading volumes.

Vector Group Ltd. (VGR): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Vector Group Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 23.30%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 24.42%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 13.65% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 11.64%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Vector Group Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 0.93%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 28.02%, alongside a boost of 9.41% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.34% in the 7-day charts and went up by -15.59% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 6.12% during last recorded quarter.