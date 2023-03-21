Reason’s why ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) is an asset to your trade with current Target Price of $7.33

At the end of the latest market close, ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) was valued at $7.66. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $7.55 while reaching the peak value of $7.70 and lowest value recorded on the day was $7.51. The stock current value is $7.48.Recently in News on March 14, 2023, ASE Drives Latency and Bandwidth Innovation with VIPack™ Fanout Package-on-Package. Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. (ASE), a member of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: ASX, TAIEX: 3711), today announced its most advanced Fan-Out-Package-on-Package (FOPoP) solution, developed to lower latency and deliver exceptional bandwidth advantages for the dynamic mobile and networking markets. Positioned under the ASE VIPack™ platform, FOPoP reduces the electrical path by 3x and enables bandwidth density by up to 8x, allowing engine bandwidth expansion up to 6.4 Tbps per unit. FOPoP is a prominent package pillar addressing complex architectural and integration requirements that help enable next generation solutions for application processors, antenna-in-package devices, and silicon photonics (SiPh) applications. You can read further details here

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.70 on 03/20/23, with the lowest value was $4.45 for the same time period, recorded on 10/13/22.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) full year performance was -1.45%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. shares are logging -2.86% during the 52-week period from high price, and 68.09% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.45 and $7.70.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2133390 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) recorded performance in the market was 19.30%, having the revenues showcasing 17.06% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 15.83B, as it employees total of 97198 workers.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 11 analysts gave the ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. a BUY rating, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.75, with a change in the price was noted +2.26. In a similar fashion, ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. posted a movement of +43.40% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,948,160 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ASX is recording 0.63 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.48.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 73.06%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 69.26%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 78.86% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 82.04%.

If we look into the earlier routines of ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 19.30%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 34.05%, alongside a downfall of -1.45% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.00% in the 7-day charts and went down by 5.35% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 17.06% during last recorded quarter.