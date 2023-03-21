Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG): Investors are paying attention to this stock

At the end of the latest market close, Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG) was valued at $3.44. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $3.43 while reaching the peak value of $3.71 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.42. The stock current value is $3.65.Recently in News on March 17, 2023, Overseas Shipholding Group Announces Share Repurchase Program. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE: OSG) (the “Company” or “OSG”) today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a program to purchase up to ten million shares of the Company’s common stock. Sam Norton, OSG’s President and CEO, stated, “Share repurchases remain one of several focus points for use of free cash flow generated by current and anticipated vessel operations. Reauthorization of a share repurchase program by the OSG Board of Directors provides the Company with added flexibility to continuously evaluate opportunities to manage our available cash in manners that we believe will best serve our shareholders.”. You can read further details here

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.94 on 02/14/23, with the lowest value was $1.90 for the same time period, recorded on 07/05/22.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG) full year performance was 69.77%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. shares are logging -7.48% during the 52-week period from high price, and 91.79% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.90 and $3.94.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1066539 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG) recorded performance in the market was 26.30%, having the revenues showcasing 32.73% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 281.60M, as it employees total of 1023 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.25, with a change in the price was noted +0.78. In a similar fashion, Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. posted a movement of +27.18% for the period of last 100 days, recording 410,859 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for OSG is recording 1.31 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.22.

Technical breakdown of Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG)

Raw Stochastic average of Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 71.36%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 55.93%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 29.38% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 25.70%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Overseas Shipholding Group Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 26.30%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 10.61%, alongside a boost of 69.77% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.89% in the 7-day charts and went up by -4.20% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 32.73% during last recorded quarter.